Bournemouth man found not guilty over fatal stabbing
A man has been found not guilty of manslaughter after a relative was stabbed to death.
Fabio Menegon, 45, died from stab wounds to the head and body at an address in Eldon Place, Bournemouth, in June.
Giuseppe Zerega, 31, of Bournemouth, was cleared of manslaughter by the jury at Winchester Crown Court by reason of insanity.
He was also found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder.
A teenage boy and a woman in her 40s were injured and treated in hospital.
Police were called at 02:20 BST on 19 June to the property in Westbourne, where Mr Menegon was pronounced dead.
The woman had several injuries including a cut to her eyelid and a bite mark on her hand while the boy had been stabbed in the arm and bitten on his thumb, police said.
Mr Zerega, of Old Christchurch Road, was arrested in the garden of a neighbouring property.
He was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act before being initially charged with murder.
The jury cleared him of the substituted manslaughter charge and the alleged murder attempts by reason of insanity.
In a statement, Mr Menegon's partner paid tribute to "a true gentleman, big-hearted, devoutly Catholic and a deeply faithful man".
The statement continued: "I don't think anyone can understand the horror that we have experienced and are continuing to live through.
"No words could possibly describe the loss of Fabio; of our hopes, our trust, our relationship and the pain and emptiness that we are living with."
Det Ch Insp Jez Noyce said: "The particular circumstances made this a very tragic case and my sympathies remain with the family and friends of Fabio Menegon as they try to come to terms with their loss."