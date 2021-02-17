BBC News

Crossways crash: Driver not guilty over biker death after retrial

Mark Coombs' family said he was a "true example of a brave, young-hearted man"

A man has been found not guilty after a retrial of causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving.

The rider, Mark Coombs, 51, from Weymouth, Dorset, collided with a Land Rover on Warmwell Road in Crossways in July 2018.

He died later at Southampton General Hospital.

Neil Phillips, 42, of Mohawk Bend, Coventry, faced a second trial at Bournemouth Crown Court after a previous jury did not reach a verdict.

The crash happened in Warmwell Road in Crossways

Police were called to the crash near the Hybris Business Park, at 14:42 BST on 31 July.

Mr Coombs' family described him as "an amazing dad, husband, relative and friend" in a previous statement.

"His life was a thrill ride and he always celebrated life and was a true example of a brave, young-hearted man," relatives said.

