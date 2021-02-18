Man charged with Bournemouth Travelodge murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a hotel.
Stephen Cole, 32, who is accused of the killing of Marta Vento, appeared at Poole Magistrates Court via video-link from police custody.
Ms Vento, a 27-year-old Spanish national, was found at the Travelodge on Christchurch Road in Bournemouth on Wednesday 9 December.
Mr Cole is due before Winchester Crown Court on Friday.
