Dorset men arrested over 'linked stab attacks and rape'
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and rape after separate stabbings which police are treating as linked.
Two women were found hurt at a property in Maxwell Road at 20:00 GMT on Thursday while a third was found with a stab wound in Vale Road at midnight.
Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
The suspects, a man aged 29 from Poole and a 37-year-old from Bournemouth, are being questioned.
A woman with serious stab wounds and a second woman with a neck injury were taken to hospital following the incident in Maxwell Road.
Extra officers
A rape was reported to have occurred in the incident, police said.
A third woman was also taken to hospital after being found with a serious stab wound in Vale Road.
Det Supt Stewart Dipple said: "A detailed investigation is under way into both of these incidents, which at this time are being treated as linked."
He appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage from the scenes in Winton and Boscombe.
Police said cordons had been set up at the locations, where extra officers would remain for several days.