Canford Cliffs promenade closed for stabilisation works
Part of a beach promenade is to be closed to allow engineers to continue work to stabilise eroding cliffs.
A section of Poole's Canford Cliffs collapsed in February 2017 and there were further landslips in December 2019 and January 2020.
About 1,500 supports, measuring up to 50ft (15m) in length, have already been inserted to stabilise the soil.
The latest phase, which will begin on Monday, involves removing concrete and steel installed in the 1970s.
The 380ft (115m) section of promenade, west of Cliff Drive, will be closed for four days to allow for the removal work and for the slope to be regraded.
The beach will remain open and a diversion route for walkers and cyclists will be in place via Flaghead Chine, Flaghead Road and Canford Cliffs Chine.