Covid: Great Dorset Steam Fair cancelled for second year
- Published
The Great Dorset Steam Fair (GDSF) has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to Covid-19.
The five-day show that celebrates industrial and agricultural heritage, and normally attracts up to 200,000 people, had been due to take place at a showground in August in Blandford.
Managing director Martin Oliver said it was "unfeasible to run the GDSF event again this year".
Last year was the first time in its 51-year history the event had not run.
Mr Oliver said despite the government's roadmap to the easing of lockdown restrictions, there was uncertainty about what rules would be in place for a mass gathering like the fair.
"Sadly, the risk is simply too great for us to run this year, it would be an enormous health and safety, operational and financial gamble which we cannot justify," he said.
"Our priority therefore has to be to safeguard the viability of the event for future years and by not risking running in 2021, this will enable us to return in 2022. "
Organisers now hope the show will take place in August next year.
