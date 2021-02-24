Covid: Bournemouth man spat at police officer who caught virus
Published
A man has pleaded guilty to spitting at a police officer who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.
PC Joe Terry said he was "angry" at being exposed to the risk of the virus while arresting the man in Bournemouth on 6 January.
Steven Licorish, 41, of Bath Road, Bournemouth, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in public.
He is due to be sentenced by Poole magistrates on 19 March.
PC Terry was attacked when he and a colleague responded to reports of a man stopping traffic in Charminster Road at 07:30 GMT.
Licorish "intentionally spat with force, causing a large amount of saliva to land on the officer's uniform", police said.
Two days later the officer developed coronavirus symptoms, a force spokesman added.
He spent 15 days with a "constant, searing headache", muscle pain and fatigue, before beginning to improve, police said.
Speaking after the court hearing, PC Terry said: "I will never know or be able to prove that I contracted Covid-19 from this incident.
"However, I am extremely angry and upset that he spat at me, exposing me to the risk of infection. Thankfully my family was not infected."
Chief Constable James Vaughan said: "Spitting at officers is particularly abhorrent during the public health emergency we are all facing."
Anna Harvey, chair of Dorset Police Federation, added: "This incident is a stark reminder of the horrendous incidents officers have to deal with.
"Spitting is disgusting and, added with the current Covid-19 pandemic, this has caused the officer additional trauma."
