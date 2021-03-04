Gaia Pope: 'Potential new evidence' in teen's death
- Published
Potential new evidence has come to light in the case of a teenager found dead 11 days after going missing, a pre-inquest review has heard.
Gaia Pope, 19, was found near the Dorset coastal path in November 2017.
Speaking at the review earlier, senior Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was making inquiries into the potential evidence.
The nature of the new information was not disclosed.
Ms Griffin also said she wanted a report from an independent expert into Miss Pope's epilepsy and mental health, and the way her condition was managed.
Allegation of rape
At a previous hearing it was revealed that she was allocated a council social worker in the weeks leading up to her death.
Miss Pope's family have said "vital questions" about her death remain unanswered.
They believe she died due to failings by police and mental health services following an allegation of rape.
Miss Pope's disappearance on 7 November 2017 prompted a series of searches by police, the coastguard and hundreds of volunteers in the Swanage area.
Her body was found by police on 18 November, close to where items of her clothing had been discovered two days earlier.
A post-mortem examination concluded she died of hypothermia.
Following several delays, the full inquest into Miss Pope's death is expected to start in April 2022.
The inquest will have a jury and is expected to last for about three months, with more than 70 witnesses taking part.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.