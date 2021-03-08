Dorchester Prison: War games and ghost hunts get approval
War games and ghost hunts will be allowed to continue to operate at a disused prison.
Dorchester Prison in Dorset has been used for occasional airsoft games since 2019 but the events have now been granted formal permission.
The site is due to be converted into homes but remains vacant while developer City & Country seeks a partner for the scheme.
Dorset Council approved the change of use with restrictions on the hours.
Ucap Airsoft will use the site for the game, which involves firing non-marking pellets at opponents and is often used for team-building exercises.
Objections included fears about disturbance, the impact on the tranquillity of the riverside walk and a claim that paranormal tours are disrespectful, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Supporters said it would bring some use to the vacant historical site, benefit the local economy and provide an additional tourist attraction for the town.
The prison was bought by the developers from the government in 2013.
The site already has planning permission for 185 homes through converting the cell blocks and other buildings.