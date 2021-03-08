BBC News

Woman seriously hurt in Christchurch house fire

Published
image copyrightDWFRS
image captionPurewell was closed to traffic while fire crews dealt with the blaze

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a house fire in Dorset.

Firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the property in Purewell in Christchurch shortly after 13:00 GMT.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was in the ground floor living room of a terraced house.

Purewell was closed to traffic while fire crews dealt with the blaze. An investigation is being carried out into the cause.

