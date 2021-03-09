Christchurch house fire: Elderly woman dies in hospital
- Published
An elderly woman has died after suffering serious injuries in a house fire.
The blaze on the ground floor of the terrace property in Purewell in Christchurch, Dorset, started at about 13:00 GMT on Monday.
The woman, who had been inside the house, died in hospital earlier on Tuesday, Dorset Police said.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was believed to have been started accidentally.
The case has been passed to the coroner.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.