Fears over future of 'essential' Swanage paramedic car
- Published
An ambulance car serving a rural peninsula is at risk of being scrapped in a review of services.
Health chiefs initially considered withdrawing the Swanage rapid response vehicle in April, but have now deferred the decision until June.
Thousands have signed a petition to save the paramedic car, saying it is "a matter of life and death" for people on Dorset's Purbeck peninsula.
The NHS said it would engage with local stakeholders before a decision is made.
The ambulance car was first allocated to Swanage after the closure of the town's minor injuries unit in 2008.
'Essential service'
Residents said since the closure of its nearest emergency department in Poole, the paramedic service is needed more than ever.
The petition, launched by Swanage Area Forum chairman Melvyn Norris, says: "We've been told that ambulance resources at Wareham have increased.
"However, there may not be an ambulance in Wareham - or in Purbeck - at the time one is needed in Swanage and villages.
"In any case, it's impossible to get from Wareham to Swanage in eight minutes, which is the target time for a category one - imminent danger of death - emergency.
"It is a matter of life and death for us to retain this essential service."
A joint statement from NHS Dorset CCG and the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: "As part of our ongoing joint working, the healthcare system in Dorset is exploring options that best meets the needs of the local population now, and in the future, to ensure we can continue delivering excellent patient care.
"No changes will be made to the existing service until we've had the opportunity to engage and work with local stakeholders and representatives."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.