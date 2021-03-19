Claire Parry death: PC Timothy Brehmer has sentence increased
- Published
A married police officer who strangled his lover after she exposed their affair has had his prison sentence increased on appeal.
Timothy Brehmer was jailed for 10-and-a-half years after admitting the manslaughter of 41-year-old Claire Parry in Dorset on 9 May.
He had claimed she died accidentally during a "kerfuffle" in his car.
The Court of Appeal ruled that Brehmer's sentence should be increased to 13-and-a-half years.
Brehmer had pleaded guilty to manslaughter ahead of his trial at Salisbury Crown Court, where a jury cleared him of murder.
The trial heard Mrs Parry, a nurse who was married to another police officer, met the defendant outside the Horns Inn in West Parley to confront him about another of his extra-marital affairs.
Mrs Parry, who been been in a secret relationship with Brehmer for more than 10 years, took his phone before sending a text to his wife which said: "I am cheating on you."
Brehmer, of Hordle, Hampshire, said he strangled Mrs Parry by accident during a "kerfuffle" in his car and that his arm "must have slipped in all the melee".
The Attorney General's Office referred the case to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.
The Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said that sentencing judge Mr Justice Jacobs "gave too little weight to the aggravating factors he had identified".
The Court of Appeal also rejected an attempt by Brehmer's lawyers to have his jail term reduced.
In a statement released after the hearing, Attorney General Michael Ellis QC said: "Because of his actions, Claire Parry's family have lost a wife and mother, and her community have lost a dedicated nurse.
"I greatly welcome the decision by the Court of Appeal today to increase Brehmer's sentence."
