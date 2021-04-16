Covid: Bournemouth man jailed for spitting at PC who caught virus
A man who spat at a police officer who later tested positive for Covid-19 has been jailed.
PC Joe Terry said he was "angry" at being exposed to the risk of the virus while arresting 41-year-old Steven Licorish in Bournemouth on 6 January.
Licorish, of no fixed abode, had pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in public.
He was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court to 10 weeks in prison.
Licorish was found in a drunken state by PC Terry and a colleague on Charminster Road after police were called to reports of a man obstructing traffic, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.
Footage played to the court from a body-worn camera showed the officers attempting to calm Licorish as he shouted racist abuse at himself.
He could then be seen spitting on PC Terry's stab vest.
Richard Elliott, prosecuting, said the constable was immediately concerned he may have contracted Covid and, two days later, developed symptoms before later testing positive.
PC Terry was ill for two weeks and was worried his partner, who has asthma, would be particularly vulnerable to the virus, Mr Elliott added.
Richard Martin, mitigating, told the court that Licorish was a "very introverted, depressed man" who suffered with "self-hatred" associated with his race.
He added that his client was "horrified" by his behaviour, but did not have Covid symptoms and has not tested positive for the virus.
'No excuse'
Passing sentence, Judge Jonathan Fuller QC said PC Terry had shown "nothing but kindness and restraint" in the moments before he was spat on.
"Although you were intoxicated, this action was considered and deliberate," he told the defendant.
"I take the view that you were at a very low point in your life, but it was absolutely no excuse for what you were then to do."
The judge added that although there was no evidence Licorish had caused PC Terry to catch Covid, the case highlighted "the very real dangers people on the frontline face".
Licorish had previously been fined £50 at Poole Magistrates' Court for being drunk and disorderly in public.
