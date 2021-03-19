Cat 'shot in face with ball bearing in catapult attack' in Poole
A cat has suffered facial injuries after being struck by a ball bearing, thought to have been fired from a catapult.
The four-year-old tabby, named Freddie, returned to its home in Upton, Poole, on Monday with a steel ball embedded in its face, Dorset Police said.
Officers have appealed for information about what they said appeared to be a "deliberate attack".
Freddie's owners said the cat's injures had caused them "immeasurable sadness".
Warning: This story contains a graphic image that some readers may find upsetting.
The cat had to have the ball bearing removed before undergoing reconstructive facial surgery.
In a statement, Freddie's owners added: "This incident has really shocked us and left us questioning whether we would be happy for our pet to continue to be let outside.
"We want to avoid anyone else going through such a traumatic experience that will continue to haunt us."
