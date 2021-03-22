Poole teacher banned over rape and incest comments
Published
A teacher has been banned from the profession after making "extreme sexualised" comments to a colleague.
Alexander Fox, 41, who taught at St Edward's School in Poole, Dorset, admitted engaging in inappropriate behaviour, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) conduct hearing heard.
The language he used referenced incest and rape.
The TRA panel said it was "wholly inappropriate and unprofessional".
Mr Fox used "extreme sexualised language", the hearing was told.
He claimed he was carrying out role-play in a training exercise, using language pupils might use.
The TRA panel found the allegation to be proven, but did not find it to be sexually motivated or intended to intimidate his colleague.
'Debilitating guilt'
The allegations came to light after the headteacher was informed about Mr Fox's conduct towards the individual.
The technology teacher, of 17 years, resigned from the school, where he had worked for four years, in January 2020, and has not been employed since.
He expressed remorse and said he had "debilitating guilt" over his actions, the hearing heard.
The TRA panel said in its report Mr Fox "fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".
He is now banned from teaching indefinitely in any school, sixth form college, youth accommodation or children's home in England.
Mr Fox can apply for the prohibition order to be dropped in two years, subject to another hearing.
The school has been contacted for comment.
