Covid: NHS worker sculpture added to Christchurch Priory
- Published
A carving of a mask-wearing NHS worker has been placed on a historic priory as a permanent tribute to the health service's efforts during the pandemic.
The new stone feature was added to Dorset's 11th Century Christchurch Priory as part of a project to replace damaged gargoyles and grotesques.
Canon Charles Stewart, head of the parish, said he wanted the work to be a reflection of "the time we've been in".
"This is in stone - and hopefully that will be a lasting testament," he added.
The building, which was referenced in the 1086 Domesday Book, has been undergoing wider conservation work.
'Remain for 500 years'
Canon Stewart said this provided an opportunity to incorporate a tribute to those who had worked on the front line during the coronavirus crisis.
"What we wanted to do - as every previous generation has done - is to make sure that what went up now reflected the time that we've been in," he said.
"In future decades, maybe centuries - people will know that this work was done in this particular year when we all appreciated so very much the work that doctors and nurses and staff throughout the NHS did."
The idea was conceived by architect Columba Cook who was inspired by a photograph of his niece, a doctor in an intensive care unit, wearing PPE at the beginning of the pandemic.
He said the image was supposed to represent all NHS workers and expected it to remain intact for at least 500 years.
"The sculptor, Rory Young, has done a marvellous job and deserves a lot of credit," he added.
