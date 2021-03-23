Murder arrest after Bournemouth alleged assault
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 55-year-old man died following an alleged assault.
Dorset Police received reports of an altercation between two men at a property in Malvern Road, Bournemouth, at about 18:30 GMT on Monday.
One of the men became unwell and an ambulance was called. The force was later made aware of his sudden death.
Police said the arrested 56-year-old man was helping officers with their inquiries.
The family of the deceased man, from Bournemouth, has been informed and the coroner notified.
Det Insp Simon Huxter said the death was currently being treated as unexplained.
"The two men were known to each other and we are looking into exactly what happened," he added.
Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses. A cordon remains at the scene.
