Man found dead in cargo ship's grain vat at Portland Port

Published
image captionThe Beks Yilmaz was moored in Portland Port when the incident happened

An investigation is under way after a man died in a grain vat aboard a cargo ship.

Dorset Police said it was notified about the incident shortly after 17:00 GMT on Friday.

The man, who has not yet been named, was found in the hold of the bulk carrier Beks Yilmaz which was moored at Portland Port at the time.

Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and there were no suspicious circumstances.

image captionEmergency services were called to Portland Port early on Friday evening

Coastguard, fire and ambulance crews were also called to the scene.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the death.

According to tracking data the Marshall Islands-registered bulk carrier had arrived at the Dorset port from Teeside earlier in the week.

