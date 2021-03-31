Bournemouth wrestler jailed for kick that fractured opponent's face
- Published
A wrestler has been jailed for kicking his opponent so hard the face, he suffered fractures that needed surgery.
James Riley had been performing with his victim at a scout hut in Ferndown, Dorset, when he launched the attack.
He then told the victim to continue the bout despite the fact that he was bleeding and in pain.
The 33-year-old admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment, and handed a restraining order.
The attack, on 8 February last year, was filmed by an audience member.
Dorset Police said the victim, aged in his 30s, had just returned to wrestling after a long break and was being trained by the defendant at the time.
He had stepped in to face Riley - whose stage name is Jay Knox - when another club member pulled out at short notice.
Police said the pair had little time to practice but had agreed to use props and using a sign if they needed recovery time.
During the match, while the victim was bent over with his hands on his knees, Riley kicked him with force in the middle of the face.
The victim, who was in pain, saw blood on the canvas, his arms and clothes, but Riley told him to keep going.
'Violent assault'
The victim, who was dazed, did as he was told and continued until the bell rang before going to hospital, police added.
At Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday, Riley, of Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, was jailed and handed a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim or his family for 10 years.
Det Con Steve Davis said: "James Riley subjected his victim to a violent assault that went far beyond anything that was appropriate within the parameters of the wrestling match.
"The victim has been left with injuries that have had a significant and lasting impact."
