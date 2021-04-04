Dorset Police under investigation over 'linked' deaths
- Published
A police force is being investigated over two deaths it said were linked.
A woman in her 50s died from multiple stab wounds and neck compression at a home in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, Dorset, after police were called at 17:40 BST on Thursday.
An hour later, officers discovered the body of man, also aged in his 50s, at a property in Grove Road, Portland.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating due to prior police contact with one of the two.
Dorset Police said contact was made the previous day but gave no further details.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour said the pair knew each other and the deaths were being treated as linked.
He said: "The families of both the woman and the man are continuing to be kept updated and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
"I would like to renew my appeal for anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area of either Ranelagh Road or Grove Road during the afternoon of Thursday 1 April 2021 to please contact us."
The woman's death was being treated as suspicious but the man's was not, the force said.
A cordon remains in place at Ranelagh Road while police inquiries continue.
