BBC News

Wimborne blaze: Firefighters tackle large wildfire on heathland

Published
image copyrightDWFRS
image captionThick smoke billowed from the heath as fire crews fought the blaze

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze on heathland in Dorset.

Crews worked overnight to fight the fire which started shortly before 17:00 BST on Monday at White Sheet Plantation, near Wimborne

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said 60 firefighters dealt with the fire which spread "quickly due to the dry and windy conditions".

The service said the fire had since been brought under control but crews remain at the scene.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

An amber alert for wildfire had been issued by the service for the area earlier in the day due to the dry and windy conditions.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.