Gillingham stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 80s was stabbed to death at a property in Dorset.
Police were called to Higher Langham near Gillingham on Wednesday evening, where the man, along with a woman in her 60s, had suffered stab wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 34-year-old man from Gillingham was later arrested when a vehicle was stopped in London.
The injured woman was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she remains in a critical condition.
A cordon is in place at the property and police have appealed for information from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area.
Dorset Police said the arrested man and the victims were known to each other.
