Sir Richard Sutton death: Suspect released from hospital
- Published
A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder, after one of the UK's richest men was found stabbed to death, has been released from hospital.
Sir Richard Sutton, 83, died at his mansion near Gillingham, Dorset, on Wednesday night.
A woman, in her 60s and believed to be his wife, was also stabbed and remains in a critical condition.
Sir Richard and his family's wealth was valued at £301m in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.
Dorset Police said on Friday evening the arrested man, from Gillingham and who was known to the couple, had been released from hospital and was helping detectives with their inquiries.
He had previously been taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. He was arrested after being stopped in a vehicle in Hammersmith, London.
Det Insp Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who sadly died and the injured woman, who will continue to be updated with developments.
"A detailed and thorough investigation continues in an effort to establish the full circumstances of this utterly tragic event."
Sir Richard, who was number 435 in last year's Sunday Times Rich List, owned several top hotels and had a large property and farming portfolio.
He owned the freehold of the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane and the Athenaeum Hotel in Mayfair.
A statement from the businessman's company, Sir Richard Sutton Limited, said staff were "deeply saddened and devastated by the sudden death".
North Dorset Conservative MP Simon Hoare, who was a friend of Sir Richard, described the death as "deeply awful".
Dorset Police said it received a report at 19:30 on Wednesday raising concerns about the welfare of the occupants of an address in Higher Langham.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.