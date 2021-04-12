Sir Richard Sutton: Millionaire-murder accused in court
- Published
A man accused of murdering one of the UK's richest men has appeared in court.
Sir Richard Sutton was stabbed to death and pronounced dead at his home near Gillingham, Dorset, on Wednesday.
His partner, Anne Schreiber, was also stabbed and remains in a critical condition.
Thomas Schreiber, 34, appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving. He will appear at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mr Schreiber spoke in court only to confirm his name, age and address, before he was remanded in custody.
The wealth of Sir Richard, 83, and his family was valued at £301m in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.
He owned an extensive property and farming portfolio, including owning the freehold of the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane and the Athenaeum Hotel in Mayfair.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.