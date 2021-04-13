Sir Richard Sutton: Trial date set for murder accused
A provisional trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering his mother's partner, who was one of the UK's richest men.
Sir Richard Sutton was stabbed to death at his home in Higher Langham, Gillingham, Dorset, on Wednesday.
His partner, Anne Schreiber, was also stabbed and remains in hospital.
Her son Thomas Schreiber, 34, appeared at Winchester Crown Court earlier and has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Mr Schreiber is also accused of driving a Range Rover dangerously.
The court heard a provisional trial date had been set for 25 October and a plea hearing will take place on 5 July.
Judge Morris said the defendant will remain in custody ahead of the future hearings.
The wealth of Sir Richard, 83, and his family was valued at £301m in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.
He owned an extensive property and farming portfolio, including the freehold of the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane and the Athenaeum Hotel in Mayfair.
An initial post-mortem examination indicated Sir Richard's cause of death was stab wounds to his chest, police said.
