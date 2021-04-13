'Substantial' rockfall between Seatown and Eype Beach
A large section of cliff on Dorset's Jurassic Coast has collapsed.
Dorset Council said the "substantial" rock fall happened between Seatown and Eype Beach and more movement was expected as fresh cracks had appeared near the cliff top fence line.
It warned that with ground drying out, more landslips and rock falls could happen very quickly.
Another large rock fall happened along the same stretch of coastline in November.
The latest rockfall has not yet affected the nearby coastal path but the site would be monitored in the coming weeks to ensure that any further movement does not affect access, the council said.
The authority repeated its warnings to visitors to stay clear of the tops and bases of cliffs.
