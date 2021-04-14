Weymouth harbour safety railings scheme criticised
New safety barriers on a seaside resort's harbour have been criticised by campaigners.
The metal railings are being installed along the length of Weymouth's unprotected harbourside and are due to be removed at the end of the summer.
Dorset Council said they were a temporary safety measure to cope with an expected influx of tourists.
Melcombe Community Group said there had been a lack of consultation over the plans.
There have been a number of deaths in recent years involving people accidently falling into the harbour.
Work has begun to install the safety barriers on Custom House Quay on the north side of Weymouth Harbour where there is currently a small harbour wall.
Melcombe Community Group's Dave Burchill said: "At this time of year, you can see how this wall is used. It's been used for generations, for crabbing, for getting together, having fun and sitting in the sun.
"To lose it would be desperately bad - I cannot see any goodness in it."
Resident Steph Page-Smith said: "We wouldn't be able to sit here and have the view we have now, which is quite a shame."
Railings are already in place further along the quayside.
Dorset Council said the move was prompted by hospitality venues having to put tables and chairs outside to comply with coronavirus regulations.
"We had to very quickly look at our safety measures along the harbour. The pedestrians will be on the other side of the road next to the water," it said.
"The railings are purely a precaution to prevent people from falling in."
Cafe owner Josephine Parker said safety "has to be considered".
"This summer we're going to have so many tourists, more than we've ever had before because of the staycation market, it's going to boom," she added.
