Jurassic Coast: Fresh cliff fall prompts new 'stay away' warning
- Published
People have again been warned to stay away from cliffs on Dorset's Jurassic Coast following a further collapse.
The latest fall occurred at East Cliff, West Bay, on Saturday morning, Dorset Council said.
The Maritime Coastguard Agency attended the scene and rangers will assess the fall and cordon it off if necessary, the authority added.
On Tuesday, two large sections of cliff collapsed near Thorncombe Beacon and Seatown.
Dorset Council tweeted: "The advice is stay safe - away from the edge and base of cliffs and don't climb on the fallen material."
A further rockfall at Seatown was witnessed by Margaret Bere at about 12:30 BST on Saturday.
She said: "There were quite a few people around, some families with small children, all coming to see the landslip unaware of the danger.
"I told as many people as I could, but don't think they quite believed me.
"I realised that if it went I would not stand a chance. My heart was pounding but I couldn't stop from filming it."
The council previously warned that with ground drying out, more landslips and rockfalls could happen very quickly.
Another large rockfall happened along the same stretch of coastline in November.