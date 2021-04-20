Three fall in Weymouth Harbour ahead of railings work
- Published
Three people have fallen into a harbour where safety railings are about to be installed.
A man and a woman were rescued on Friday night after falling into Weymouth Harbour. Another woman was able to get out without help.
Temporary railings are being installed on Custom House Quay ahead of the summer season amid safety concerns.
Dorset Council said the barriers had not yet been erected at the spot where the people had fallen in.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said its Weymouth crew pulled the pair from the water at about 21:45 BST.
All three were left in the care of the ambulance service.
A council spokeswoman said: "We're relieved that it wasn't much worse and want to thank our colleagues at Dorset and Wiltshire Fire & Rescue and South Western Ambulance Service for their help."
A number of people have been injured or killed falling from the quayside, including a man who died in June last year.
Dorset Council said residents had raised concerns directly with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), prompting a risk assessment.
However, Melcombe Community Group complained there had been little consultation before the temporary railings were installed and they would prevent people "sitting in the sun" on the harbour wall.
But highways and environment councillor Ray Bryan said: "It is our duty to take the necessary precautions as advised by the HSE and our own risk assessments.
"We did not ask people if we should install safety barriers at the harbourside because the matter is not up for debate.
"We will consult with local organisations, stakeholders and residents at a later date to establish how a more permanent structure can be installed."
