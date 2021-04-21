Body of a woman found in sea off coast of Lyme Regis
A woman whose body was found in the sea in Dorset has not been identified, police said.
The woman's body was recovered from the water one mile east of Lyme Regis harbour on Monday morning.
Dorset Police said she was in her 40s or 50s and was believed to have been in the water for less than 24 hours.
A spokesperson added that there was nothing to suggest her death was suspicious, but no missing person reports fit her description.
The woman was white, wearing black Skechers shoes, black jeans, a pink top with red stripes across the front and a dark blue rain jacket.
She was also wearing stud earrings and glasses.
Det Insp Kate Lill, of Weymouth CID, said the force were keen to identify the woman to inform her family.
She said: "We would like to hear from anyone who has come across any abandoned vehicles in the area or witnessed anyone close to the water in clothing matching the description."
