Public access campaigners trespass on Dorset MP's land
- Published
A group of campaigners have trespassed on land owned by an MP to "start a conversation" about public access.
About 40 people, including some from environmental activists Extinction Rebellion, walked on to Richard Drax's Charborough Estate on Saturday.
The protest was held to coincide with the anniversary of the Kinder Scout trespass, which saw ramblers claim a "right to roam" on private land.
Mr Drax, the MP for South Dorset, declined to comment on the protest.
Dorset Police said it was called to reports of protesters on the estate north of Morden on Saturday morning.
A spokeswoman for the force said officers were sent to the scene and a helicopter was deployed to "enable us to gain a better understanding of the situation".
She said the protest was "peaceful and civil", adding: "We engaged with the landowner and provided advice and guidance to the protesters."
Those involved in the protest said it was to "highlight the injustice of exclusive land ownership" and "push for the open spaces of England and Wales to be opened up for public access".
They said "No Trespassing" and "Private Property" signs were replaced with "Everybody Welcome" placards and the action was an attempt to "start a conversation with landowners about how the public might have a closer connection to the nature we so badly need".
They added that they found the police response to their "peaceful protest" to be "disproportionate".
The Kinder Scout trespass in 1932 saw hundreds of ramblers led by a group from Manchester and Salford, which included folk singer Ewan MacColl, take to private land on moorland in Derbyshire to assert their "right to roam".
Following the protest, five men were arrested and imprisoned for "riotous assembly".
