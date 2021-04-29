Catalytic converter thefts: Driver fears repeat
- Published
A woman who had the catalytic converter stolen from her car says she now plans to sell the vehicle amid fears it could be targeted again.
Sharon Watkins, from Weymouth in Dorset, is among thousands who have been left with huge bills after the part was removed.
The components contain rhodium, which is six times more valuable than gold.
Dorset-based insurer LV has reported a 966% nationwide increase in converter thefts in the last three years.
According to research catalytic converter thefts have surged in lockdown amid a spike in the value of precious metals.
Ms Watkins said her car "sounded like a tank" when she started the engine in a Dorchester car park last week, after the part was taken during daylight hours.
"Because it's hybrid I managed to crawl it home because the electric kicks in," she said.
She said she was "devastated", adding: "They could be watching it, they could know where I live. It's a big concern.
"It's a lovely car but I'm going to have to sell it on because they'll probably come and do it again."
Ms Watkins said the likelihood of her insurance premium increasing meant it was not worth claiming towards the £730 repair costs.
Honda, Lexus and Toyota hybrid models are most at risk, with thieves selling the components for between £300 and £500.
Alex Borgnis, of LV, said: "This does tend to be older hybrid vehicles - an average age of 11-year-old vehicles.
"More recent vehicles tend to have a catalytic converter lock fitted at the point of manufacture."
Claire Davis, of Dorset Police crime prevention team, said anyone witnessing a theft should dial 999.
"It's very important that you get descriptions of the offenders and the vehicles they are travelling in because at the moment we are getting very little in the way of detail," she said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.