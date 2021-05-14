Chris Small: Boxing fan 'amazed' by art sketch feedback
- Published
A man who started sketching boxers as a hobby has won the acclaim of his world famous heroes.
Chris Small, 38, from Bournemouth, was inspired to pick up a pencil after watching Portrait Artist of the Year.
But it was while watching local cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith win his Commonwealth title that he realised his niche might be drawing boxers.
It has led to him providing artwork for some of the biggest names in boxing, including Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
Oscar De La Hoya, Andre Ward, Roman Gonzalez and Michael Watson are also proud owners of his work.
Working as a director at Southampton University, Mr Small studied art at GCSE but previously only drew pictures for his daughter and family members.
When he rediscovered his love of drawing, he started out by sketching scenes from some of his favourite films.
"I'd been doing these little sketches for my own amusement and I thought I'd drop Chris Billam-Smith a message and see if he'd like a sketch to capture the moment when he won his title," he said.
"He came back within 12 hours and said he'd love it. I mocked something up and within a week he was round my house with his belt picking up the artwork.
"That was the first cog in the wheel that started things moving."
Mr Small's ambition was only to "get some signed stuff potentially from sportsmen that I know and I've watched on TV".
He posted his work on Twitter, where "different people came out of the woodwork".
"I have some contact directly with very famous boxers, which is amazing, but it's a combination of my enjoyment of doing it and my enjoyment of boxing - merging the two felt natural," he said.
"But it was all really to try and put some stuff up in my own home. I've got 11 framed pieces on the wall."
Mr Small was able to get one of his sketches to Alvarez, who on Saturday captured Billy Joe Saunders' WBO super-middleweight belt.
After a tip from one of his many new contacts in the boxing community - an ESPN presenter in Mexico - he rustled up a sketch at short notice.
Mr Small said: "He is respected as the number one pound-for-pound boxer.
"I got down to the printers and then to the post office as quickly as possible to send it off to America."
He subsequently received a video of the boxer receiving the art, and signing a copy.
"It's great to know that he got the original," Mr Small added, proudly.
When asked which boxer he would most like a signed portrait from, the artist's answer is Lennox Lewis.
"He was the best heavyweight boxer when I was growing up," he said.
"He was dominant in the ring, but also carried himself incredibly well outside of it.
"I think he captured the imagination of many British fans and is still revered today as one of the best heavyweights of all time.
"To be able to provide him with an original piece of artwork would be a dream and a signed portrait in my collection would be a crown jewel."
It is a source of great pride for Mr Small that in a space of a few years he has gone from sketching in front of the TV, to having his work on the walls of some of the world's premier pugilists.
"To watch someone on TV, whether when I was younger or now, and sometimes have personal messages back from them, is amazing," he said.
"One particular fighter has my artwork surrounded by all the belts he won and his Olympic gold medal, and that's crazy to think they would choose my work to place as a recognition among all their achievements.
"So it makes me feel very proud and thankful that so many people in the boxing community are supportive and see some likenesses in what I'm trying to do."
