Weymouth Brewers Quay: Residents launch community asset bid
A residents' group has applied to register a crumbling former brewery as a community asset.
Brewers Quay in Weymouth, Dorset, was put up for sale after developer Versant Brewers Quay went into receivership.
Weymouth Area Development Trust (WADT), which is led by local residents, wants the site to be registered as an Asset of Community Value.
Dorset Council said it would work with "any appropriate group" to bring the building back into use.
Versant had planned to turn the landmark building in Hope Square into homes, but after years of delays creditors called in receivers.
Market offers for the site and two nearby car parks are due to be submitted this week.
If the building is registered as an Asset of Community Value, it would give community groups six months to raise funds.
Dorset Council said it was also preparing a bid for the government's Levelling Up fund, which would need to be submitted in collaboration with any new owner.
Economic growth councillor Tony Ferrari said: "We are working hard with local community groups to support their approaches and we are planning to bid for government financing for Brewers Quay.
"We are hopeful that one of the routes we are pursuing will allow Weymouth to bring this building back as the vibrant core of the area."
The council previously served a legal notice to force the owners to maintain the building and carry out repairs.
It said it had no plans to instigate an "expensive and prolonged" compulsory purchase of the site which would result in the cost "falling on the shoulder of taxpayers".
Versant bought the Grade II-listed Victorian building, which houses Weymouth Museum, in 2016.
Plans included 47 homes, an upgraded museum, a restaurant and cookery school, with work due to start in January 2019.
