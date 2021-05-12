BBC News

Sink hole shuts westbound Puddletown bypass

image copyrightHighways England
image captionThe sink hole has opened up in the carriageway between Stinsford and Troytown

A stretch of the A35 Puddletown bypass in Dorset has been closed after a large sink hole opened up in the road.

The westbound carriageway is shut from the Troytown junction to the B3150 at Stinsford while the road is repaired and resurfaced.

Highways England said the road was expected to remain closed throughout the morning.

Drivers have been advised to follow diversion signs and to allow extra time for their journeys.

