Sink hole shuts westbound Puddletown bypass
- Published
A stretch of the A35 Puddletown bypass in Dorset has been closed after a large sink hole opened up in the road.
The westbound carriageway is shut from the Troytown junction to the B3150 at Stinsford while the road is repaired and resurfaced.
Highways England said the road was expected to remain closed throughout the morning.
Drivers have been advised to follow diversion signs and to allow extra time for their journeys.
#Dorset motorists, pls be aware the #A35 westbound near #Troytown #Puddletown #Stinsford #Dorchester will remain closed overnight and potentially throughout the morning to allow emergency carriageway repairs. Click here for diversion details: https://t.co/IGP1PSpu4Z. Plan ahead.— Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) May 11, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.