Army builds 'BattleLab' defence workshop in Winfrith
A new "Army BattleLab" workshop has been built in the first phase of a £5.7m defence innovation facility.
When complete, the facility in Winfrith, Dorset, will include engineering workshops, conference facilities and offices.
The BattleLab will allow defence personnel to work with academic institutions and private sector companies on new military technologies.
The rest of the site is due to be completed later this year.
The innovation centre - called Defence BattleLab - is being built at Dorset Innovation Park, the site of the former Winfrith nuclear facility, with the £3.1 investment from the Ministry of Defence and £2.6m from Dorset Council and Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).
Project leaders say it aims to create 90 jobs and add £4m to the local economy in its first 10 years.
Brigadier Matt Cansdale, head of Future Force Development for the British Army, said: "The completion of this workshop is an important stepping stone and will allow us to start using this facility in its intended purpose of engaging with industry in a more collaborative manner."
Dorset LEP chair Cecilia Bufton said: "We look forward to connecting our regional network in support of the Army's drive for innovation."