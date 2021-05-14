Covid: Town crier champion retains title in silent contest
Britain's reigning town crier champion has retained his title following a silent contest involving only written entries.
Alistair Chisholm, of Dorchester, Dorset, won with his virtual cry about the mental toll of the pandemic.
The contest, which was cancelled last year due to Covid, was held in silence for the first time in its history.
Instead of using their voices, criers had to submit 140 words on the topic of "nature and the environment".
Organiser and Bishops Stortford crier Carole Williams said it was "a real skill to write a cry that sticks to the theme, that enlightens people, and doesn't bore the audience".
Rawden Kerr, town crier of Great Harwood, Lancashire, came second with Les Cutts, crier for Halifax and Hebden Royd, in West Yorkshire, winning third place.
The Loyal Company of Town Criers, which hosts the competition, received hundreds of entries from across the country.
Mr Chisolm, who has now won the title a record 11 times, said he had tried crying in a face mask during lockdown, but it came out "all muffly".
The contest raised more than £1,000 for mental health charity Shout.
The last championships to be held in public were in Darlington in 2019.
Alastair Chisholm's winning cry
OYEZ! OYEZ! OYEZ!
Sunshine almost always makes me happy, but sometimes I'm depressed;
And I am not the only one, it happens to the best.
The natural world is wonderful - its beauty unsurpassed,
It lifts you up when you are down and better thoughts it casts.
The time has come to re-connect with flora and with fauna,
To sense our place in nature and restore its special aura.
To walk in fields and forests, by lakes and running streams,
Improves our mental health and revives our hopes and dreams.
Covid-19's been a trial for us all,
Its damage to minds the cruellest of all.
So let's treasure nature and all of its glories,
For time spent therein will improve all our stories.
God Save The Queen
