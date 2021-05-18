BBC News

Wareham Forest fire: Picnics not BBQs urged in bid to stop repeat

Published
image captionThe fire destroyed 220 hectares – the size of more than 230 football pitches – of forest and heathland

A year ago a fire destroyed hundreds of acres of forest and heathland in Dorset.

It started on 18 May and burned for more than two weeks, affecting 540 acres (220 hectares) of Wareham Forest.

It is thought to have been started by a disposable barbecue or a camp-fire.

A wildfire prevention campaign has now been launched by Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, which urges people to bring a picnic, not a barbecue, to open places like Wareham Forest.

image captionCrews from almost every station in Dorset and Wiltshire were sent to the fire
image captionA major incident was declared on the night of 18 May and remained in place until 29 May

At its peak, more than 150 firefighters, from almost every station across Dorset and Wiltshire, attended the fire.

Hundreds more were brought in from across the region, including Avon, Devon and Somerset, Hampshire, Berkshire, South Wales and West Sussex.

Forestry England also launched a specialist helicopter to "water bomb" the area, as smoke drifted as far away as Bournemouth.

The estimated cost of the blaze to the fire service was about £500,000.

image captionA helicopter lifted the water from a nearby lake before dousing areas of the forest
image captionForestry England estimated it could take the forest decades to recover from the fire

Mark Warn, wildlife ranger at Forestry England, said: "The wildfire here showed how somewhere as special as this can be so quickly devastated by one careless act.

"We all have a role in preventing wildfires and one of the simplest ways is to leave the BBQ at home, they are not permitted and are not welcome in the forest."

image captionFirefighters, police officers, Forestry England rangers and many volunteers were at the forest for more than three weeks last summer
image captionThe fire started on 18 May and there was some form of fire service attendance on site until 4 June

The forest is a habitat for all six species of British reptile, including the rare smooth snake and sand lizard, and hundreds are thought to have died.

Forestry England has estimated it could take the forest "decades" to recover.

Wareham Forest covers 1,500 hectares, one third of which is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

image captionA number of lizards, which survived the fire, were rescued by volunteers
image captionOne year on from the fire and the landscape is slowly starting to recover

