Appeal over Bournemouth graffiti at vaccination centres
CCTV images of a man suspected of spraying anti-Covid graffiti at vaccination centres in Bournemouth have been issued by police.
Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) and Westbourne Medical Centre, which are hosting the vaccination programme, were targeted on Sunday morning and Monday morning respectively.
Dorset Police said they believed the two incidents are linked.
Sgt Chris Vaughan described it as "mindless damage".
The force is appealing for information about the suspect.
Sgt Vaughan said: "This mindless damage has caused great inconvenience to both centres at a time when the vaccination programme has had to step up a gear in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A full investigation is underway into both incidents.
"We have obtained CCTV images of the suspect from the BIC incident and, although the quality is not very good, I would urge anyone who recognises this man to please contact Dorset Police."
