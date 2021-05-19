Puddletown bypass reopens after sink hole repairs
A road which has been shut for over a week following the discovery of a sinkhole has reopened following repair work.
The A35 was closed westbound between Bere Regis and Stinsford after the large hole appeared on 10 May.
Highways England said it had now been filled in with foam concrete and the surface re-laid.
During the road closure drivers face a diversion of of about 15.5 miles (25km) via Wool on the A352.
