Flue heat was most likely cause of National Trust thatched cottage blaze
- Published
A fire that engulfed a thatched cottage in Dorset is likely to have been started by heat from the flue of a woodburner, investigators have said.
Flames began ripping through the National Trust-owned home on the Kingston Lacy Estate in Pamphill, near Wimborne, at about 14:00 BST on Sunday.
The roof and first floor of the cottage were completely destroyed in the fire.
A crowdfunding page set up for the family who lived in the cottage has raised almost £2,000.
The #thatch fire in Pamphil #Wimborne has now been scaled back to 3 pumps for dampening down. Sadly the roof and first floor have been completely destroyed and the ground floor has significant damage. Thankfully no casualties have been reported @DWFireControl pic.twitter.com/RLW2BygYZ9— Dorset&Wiltshire FRS (@DWFireRescue) May 23, 2021
No-one was injured in the fire.
A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The fire investigation officer believes the most likely cause to have been through internal heat transfer from a woodburning stove flue."
More than 60 firefighters helped tackle the blaze through Sunday evening.
The National Trust said it was supporting its tenants following the "devastating fire".
The rural estate, which spans 8,500 acres, is home to a country mansion and extensive parkland.
