Sherborne House: 'At risk' building to become arts centre
- Published
Plans to turn a crumbling building into an arts and entertainment centre have been approved.
Sherborne House in Sherborne, Dorset, will be refurbished and extended to create exhibition and events rooms, offices, restaurant and bar space.
The Grade I listed building, previously used as a school, is on the English Heritage Buildings At Risk register.
A previous scheme to create a £4m art gallery on a neighbouring site was scrapped due to the Covid pandemic.
Sherborne House, in Newland, dates back to the 1720s and is owned by the Sherborne House Trust, which has been fundraising to restore the building.
Under plans agreed by Dorset councillors, the Tudor wing could provide a new headquarters for Dorset Visual Arts.
A grassed amphitheatre will be created for performances and picnics and a copper-roofed extension at the back of the site will provide a multi-use space, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Dorset councillor for Sherborne Matt Hall said: "This is brilliant for the town, the economy will benefit and the footfall in the town will increase."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.