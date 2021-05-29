Pregnant Highland cow dies after dog attack near Bridport
A pregnant Highland cow known as "Gladys" and her unborn calf have died after being attacked by dogs in Dorset.
Owned by Redlands Coppice farm, she had been grazing on National Trust land at Eggardon Hill near Bridport when she was attacked on Wednesday evening.
Farmer, Cameron Farquharson, said Gladys, who died after falling over a 30ft (9m) embankment, had been "chased to her death".
He urged dog owners to use common sense and keep their pets on leads.
Warning: This story contains a graphic image that some readers may find upsetting.
National Trust tenant, Mr Farquharson said he was "devastated - she was due at anytime." He added had the owners of the dogs reported the attack, "we might have been able to save her and her unborn calf".
"We are begging people to please, please, please adhere to the notice on the gate and keep your dogs on a lead."
Since announcing her death on Facebook, the farm said it had been inundated with hundreds of "kind comments" about Gladys.
Mr Farquharson also confirmed Dorset Police were investigating the attack.
The force has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
