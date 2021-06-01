Bournemouth Travelodge receptionist 'brutally' killed
A man has appeared in court to be sentenced for the "brutal" killing of a hotel receptionist in Bournemouth.
Stephen Cole, 32, attacked Marta Vento, 27, while she worked at a Travelodge in Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, in December.
Cole, who the court heard was suffering from psychosis, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
He is set to be sentenced this afternoon.
Judge Angela Morris described the attack as a "tragic and appalling incident".
The court heard Cole launched a prolonged attack on Spanish national Ms Vento, who was working alone, in the hotel reception on the morning of 9 December.
Tom Wright, prosecuting, said "she had been brutally beaten" and suffered "injuries consistent with the repeated punching and kicking" captured by CCTV footage in the lobby shown in court.
Cole was arrested after walking into a police station and saying: "I just killed someone."
Mr Wright said a psychiatrist for the Crown concluded Cole was "actively psychotic" at the time of the attack.
He added Cole told the psychiatrist he could get the help he needed if the police came to the hotel.
The court heard Cole was diagnosed as schizophrenic after being arrested for exposing his genitals to the public on three occasions during June and July 2020.
'Infinite pain'
Days before the attack on 4 December, he was evicted from Russell Court Hotel in Bournemouth after punching and kicking two guests unprovoked.
Police later visited Cole at the Travelodge on 7 December and described him as "agitated" about smoke detectors and "banging on windows" even though he was on the fourth floor.
On the same day his family phoned his GP surgery requesting medication, but Cole did not cooperate with his health team and "had not taken his medication for some days", Mr Wright said.
In a victim impact statement, Ms Vento's father Luis Elena Blas said his family had suffered "infinite pain" and her death had "devastated many people".
He added that justice was needed over the failures to "safeguard Marta".
