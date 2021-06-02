Tow trucks plan to target coastal abandoned car issues
Tow trucks could be strategically placed to remove vehicles blocking roads during peak days in summer, a council has said.
Parts of Dorset suffered traffic chaos last summer when some drivers abandoned their vehicles in an attempt to get to beaches.
Dorset Council said its new policy would bring a "consistent approach" to impounding vehicles.
The powers previously existed but were seldom used prior to the pandemic.
Roads at Lulworth, Studland and parts of Bournemouth were gridlocked on days in May and June 2020 following an influx of visitors as lockdown restrictions eased.
'New problem'
Some vehicles were abandoned as roads were closed for public safety.
Councillors were told the new policy would mean the council could arrange to have privately-operated tow trucks ready to deal with vehicles at hotspot areas, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Committee member Sherry Jespersen said more publicity for visitors was needed to ensure the plan was effective.
"This is a slightly new problem for Dorset … and it will only work as a deterrent if people know about it. If people are driving down from Birmingham or London they need to know about it," she said.
The meeting heard that this bank holiday weekend had not resulted in any incidents where tow-away was thought necessary, although the area's beaches had been busy.
The council is lobbying the government to have the fees it can charge increased - currently capped at £40 for the release of an immobilised vehicle and £105 for the removal of a vehicle.