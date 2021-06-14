Durdle Door: Woman dies in cliff fall at popular coastal spot
A woman has died after falling from a cliff on the Dorset coast.
Police and paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service were called at about 15:00 BST to Durdle Door near Lulworth.
Officers said the woman had been pronounced dead at the scene and the circumstances were still being investigated.
Durdle Door, a natural arch next to a beach, is a popular tourist destination in the summer months.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it received multiple 999 calls about the incident.
Michelle Attard, from London and visiting Durdle Door, said: "There were two helicopters and police trying to find out how someone slipped off the edge of the cliff.
"Such a sad event to witness."
