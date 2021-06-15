BBC News

Durdle Door: Woman's fatal cliff fall 'not suspicious'

image captionThe woman fell from cliffs above Man o' War beach, near Durdle Door and Lulworth

The death of a woman who fell from a cliff on the Jurassic Coast is not being treated as suspicious.

The woman, aged in her 40s and from the West Midlands, died from her injuries at Man o' War beach, near Durdle Door in Dorset, following the fall on Monday at about 15:00 BST.

Dorset Police said it was providing support to her next of kin.

Friends paying tribute to the woman, who has not yet been officially named, have described her as "one of a kind".

Another friend, who posted on social media, said there was "no beautiful soul better" than her's.

image captionThe beach is accessed by a steep path and steps

A spokeswoman for Dorset Police described the fall as a "tragic incident", adding: "There were no suspicious circumstances."

Witnesses said people had shouted at the woman not to climb down the cliff before she fell, and multiple 999 calls from beachgoers were made to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

image copyrightMichelle@coconutodyssey
image captionCoastguard rescue teams were sent to the beach on Monday afternoon

Emergency services, including coastguard rescue teams, the search and rescue helicopter and the air ambulance were sent to the scene.

The beach is on the Jurassic Coast Unesco World Heritage site, which is part of the privately-owned Lulworth Estate.

image captionThe beach is part of the privately-owned Lulworth Estate

