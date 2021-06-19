Developer to 'regenerate' Weymouth's Brewer's Quay
A buyer has been found for a crumbling former brewery which was put up for sale after developers went bust.
Versant Brewers Quay had planed to turn Brewers Quay in Weymouth into homes but, after years of delays, creditors called in receivers.
Blakesley Estates confirmed it was buying the site and said it was "very much looking forward to regenerating this fantastic building".
Dorset Council said it had been in touch with Blakesley about its plans.
Brighton-based Blakesley Estates describes itself as a "construction-led residential and commercial developer" and is behind another development of 47 houses at Monmouth Park in Lyme Regis.
Dorset Council said it had previously been contacted by Blakesley as a prospective buyer and it was in discussions about the future of the building and the council's planned bids for government funding towards its regeneration.
The Grade II-listed building currently houses Weymouth Museum but much of it is empty and deteriorating.
Various plans for the site have been proposed since 2013, including an application for an 85-bed hotel that was later withdrawn.
