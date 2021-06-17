Dorset hospital worker leaves ward after six-month Covid battle
A Covid patient has been applauded by colleagues at the end of a six-month stay in the hospital where he works.
Jamie Pritchard, 49, from Portland, left Dorset County Hospital on Friday after being admitted on 24 January.
His wife Julie said he was close to death on five occasions and has been left with a quarter of his lung capacity.
She said her husband used her forthcoming 50th birthday as motivation in his long Covid battle.
Mr Pritchard said he was anticipating a couple of weeks off work when he went into hospital in January.
He said colleagues lined two floors and the stairs to celebrate his discharge from hospital.
The healthcare assistant (HCA) said: "I hugged my doctor. I think that's when I broke down.
"She was in tears then. It's just such an emotional journey."
Mr Pritchard, a father of three, is on a waiting list for a double lung transplant which he hopes will restore his quality of life.
His wife Julie, who is also an HCA at the hospital, said she was "in awe" of colleagues who treated him.
She said: "In February I was told to prepare for the worst because his lungs were that bad.
"To sit here and not know day-to-day how your husband's going to be - they've been amazing. They fought for Jamie."
She said her husband, who she met when they were 17, said it was his goal during his Covid struggle to make it to her 50th birthday in July.
More than £2,000 has been donated via an online fundraising page to help Mr Pritchard and buy him a mobility scooter.